Picking a cabinet a big challenge for the President: Analyst

South Africans are eagerly waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the new cabinet.

It’s not clear when he will make the announcement.

Ramaphosa is reported to be consulting with leaders of parties that have opted to join the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The PA, PAC and Rise Mzansi are among the parties that have confirmed in the past few days their decision to join the GNU.

Some South Africans say they expect a good mix of officials from the various parties in cabinet.

Others are cautiously optimistic that the new cabinet will be different from the past one and free of people who are accused of corruption.

Political analyst Enoch Maponya says Ramaphosa has difficult decisions to make.

“We have got the challenge for the President, all the current political parties that are in the Government of National Unity itself. It’s not an easy task to constitute that cabinet. The DA has indicated that it has agreed with the ANC that 60 percent of cabinet members should be for the ANC, 30 percent for the DA and 10 for the other parties.”

Meanwhile, SABC News visited Houtbay, a traditional fishing town and economic hub, surrounded by impoverished communities.

People of Hangberg and Mandela Park spoke about their challenges, sentiments and expectations from a Government of National Unity.