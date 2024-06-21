High Court sets aside Mkhwebane’s contempt action against successor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside former Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to have her successor, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, held in contempt of court and sentenced to 15-months imprisonment.

This comes after the Court heard an interlocutory application brought by Public Protector Gcaleka on Wednesday (19 June 2024) which asked the court to set aside the new cause of action Mkhwebane introduced through an amended notice of motion in her main gratuity case.

Counsel on behalf of Gcaleka contended that it was an irregular step which merely sought to “punish and harass” the Public Protector.

A judgment on Friday penned by Judge Janse Van Nieuwenhuizen found, among other things. That the amended notice of motion was an irregular step and non-compliant with the Uniform Rules of Court.

Mkhwebane was also ordered to pay the costs of the application, including the costs of two counsel.