Bulls aim to claim URC victory at sold out Loftus Versfeld Stadium

The Bulls can look forward to a sold-out Loftus Versfeld Stadium and the return of The Butcher, Kurt-Lee Arendse, when they front up to the Glasgow Warriors in the Grand Final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday evening.

Bulls coach, Jake White, wants his side to do exactly what they did last week, when they beat Irish powerhouse side, Leinster, in the semi-finals.

This will be the third time since 2013 the Bulls have sold out Loftus and the second time this year. It was at Loftus that the Bulls saw off the Warriors in round 16, 40-34, and also at their fortress where they knocked out Leinster, 25-20 last weekend.

If they can repeat that performance, then it is all White can ask of his team.

“Let’s just do what we did last week, last week they showed when they played and the way they played and the things they did were good enough to beat a team like Leinster that have been in three European cup final. So there is no secret remedy. It’s a final, we just have to do the things that we have been doing well and especially last week,” says White.

The Bulls will clearly be the favourites in the final, while the Warriors played an expansive game throughout the season which the Bulls were able to weather on the highveld.

White cannot anticipate that state of affairs in the final, because the Warriors have a different objective in the final.

“Them attacking like they do using the pace of what they have, pace of the ball, pace of the breakdown as something that they have got a lot of gain out of it, that is why they have been a successful team like they have. Whether they are going to change that based on the fact that it is altitude, whether they are going to change based on the fact that there is no need to score four tries any more, remember last time they came here it was four tries and bonus points were important because they wanted to finish top of the log,” explains White.

The Bulls have a proud tradition of playing championship winning rugby. In Super Rugby they were the best of the South African franchises with three titles, they are aiming to extend that tradition in the URC.