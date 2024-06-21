Celebrity pastry chef murder case postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case against Siboniso Zitha, who has been accused of the murder of celebrity pastry chef, Thembekile Letlape, has been postponed to 19 August at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Letlape who was commonly known as the “Pastry Princess” was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Zitha, at his residence last month.

Earlier today Zitha abandoned his bail application.

“Zitha will remain in custody as he abandoned his application to be released on bail. Letlape’s body was discovered on the 30th of May by her relatives following a call that was made by the deceased to her family saying that she has been assaulted by the accused. The state will further pursue an additional charge of perjury against Zitha for allegedly lying to the court about having pending cases against him,” says Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.