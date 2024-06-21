Fraud, murder case against Soshanguve couple postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The fraud and murder case against a Soshanguve couple accused of killing the woman’s ex-boyfriend and allegedly using his body to claim half a million-rand life insurance has been postponed to the 26th of this month.

Sibusiso Mahlangu and his wife Lerato are on trial in the high court in Pretoria for allegedly conspiring to murder Sibusiso Sithebe. They then allegedly set him alight at their Soshanguve home north of Pretoria and used his body to fake the husband’s death.

Accused number 2, Lerato Mahlangu received three insurance payouts from Old Mutual. The two payments were for funeral plans amounting to R75 000, while the third was for life insurance to the value of R500 000. Mahlangu has admitted to receiving the payouts.

However, there is a dispute on the dates the money was paid into her account.

The state plans to call an official from Capitec to testify on the accused bank record. The witness will be the last to be called by the state as it closes its case.

The state requested a postponement as it’s still waiting for bank records of the second accused. Prosecutor, Vusimuzi Tshabalala says they have sent a subpoena to the bank on the issue.

“We already sent them a section 205 subpoena, my request is that the court indulge us and get this information as there is a dispute between the state and the accused in respect of the monies that were paid on the specific dates.”

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.