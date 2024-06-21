Cellphone expert in Meyiwa case testifies on Ntanzi’s activities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, has made contact with a legal representative named Ntokozo Mjiyako following his arrest. This emerged earlier in court.

Ntanzi had denied knowing Mjiyako who was present while he made the confession statement about his alleged involvement in the Meyiwa murder.

Vodacom’s forensic liaison supervisor, Pinky Vythilingam, has confirmed Mjiyako’s number from a letter from Mjiyako Mphahlele Incorporated which is registered on the roll of the Gauteng Provincial Council of Attorneys.

Vythilingam says Ntanzi, who also claims his phone was confiscated by the police, made contact with Mjiyako several times while incarcerated.

“There were three please call messages. The number ending with 6890 received a call from the number ending 7605, that lasted 33 seconds. “

State Prosecutor Advocate Ronnie Sibanda: As per exhibit EE which is evidence before this court, this is the day accused number 2 made the first appearance at Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Vythilingam: The number ending 6890 received an sms from the number ending 7605.

Today’s court proceedings:

