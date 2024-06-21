ANC Women’s League awaits Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League says it is keenly waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his new ministers and deputies hopefully on Friday.

It has however expressed its disappointment at the appointment of only two women Premiers in Limpopo and the Free State.

The ANC failed to secure an outright majority to form a national government and has approached other political parties to form a government of national unity.

Women’s League Secretary General Nokuthula Nqaba says they are not happy at the possible regression of women’s representation in the seventh administration.

“It’s a setback. The Women’s League we are indeed disappointed and I assume that even women across the country they also feel the same. We are disappointed because from the previous administration in the provinces, we had two premiers and one would hope and wish that the ANC according to its principles would have improved in that area instead of having two and having three and more where possible but we still have to engage in the matter. The ANC is aware of our disappointment but we are hoping as when the opportunity is afforded we will take the matter further up with the officials of the ANC.”

ANC Women’s League unhappy with gender parity: Nokuthula Nqaba