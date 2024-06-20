City Power ordered to pay Eskom over R1 billion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the City of Johannesburg and its power entity City Power to pay Eskom over R1 billion, including interest for its unpaid electricity account.

Eskom says it took the City to court due to it defaulting on its electricity account since October 2023.

The City in response to Eskom’s court application, submitted a counterclaim against Eskom for R3.4 billion, alleging potential over-billing and that, as a result it has applied an automatic set-off against the Eskom electricity account.

Eskom’s Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi, “When the matter was heard on 4 June 2024, the total amount owed to Eskom by CoJ/CP was R3.4 billion. The City in response to Eskom’s application, brought a counterclaim against Eskom for R3.4 billion alleging potential over-billing and that, as a result it has applied an automatic set-off against Eskom electricity account. Furthermore, the court dismissed the counterclaim by the City with costs, consequently dismissing the automatic set-off claim. Eskom has written a letter to CoJ/CP demanding payment of the full amount of R3.4 billion by 21 June 2024.”