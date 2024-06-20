Over 300 performances to be showcased at National Arts Festival

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 50th annual edition of the National Arts Festival in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, formerly known as the Grahamstown Art Festival, is officially under way in the city.

International and local visitors have flocked to the City of Saints to experience one of the biggest and longest running art festivals in the country.

Over 300 performances will be showcased during the course of this week. Festival Chief Executive Officer, Monica Newton, says the next 10 days will be abuzz with creative freedom including art exhibitions, jazz, drama and comedy. She says this years’ edition will showcase innovation and excellence in the arts.

“We are presenting the work of artists whose work you’ve never seen before. Through innovation in the arts, we are working in different ways. We are working on group exhibitions with young artists and young curators as well as works by very established artists. Aluta Continua, the collection housed at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, is also on show at the festival.

CEO of the National Arts Festival