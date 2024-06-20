Corruption case involving Bosasa postponed to August 7th

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Pretoria has postponed the multi-million-rand corruption case against the former Correctional Services Commissioner, Linda Mti, former DCS Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa Chief Financial Officer, Andreis van Tonder, to the 7th of August.

This is to allow for all outstanding documents to be provided. The accused include former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer, Angelo Agrizzi, who attended the trial virtually due to ill health.

Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Henry Mamothame says, “Angelo Agrizzi, will however be separated, owing to his ill-health. His attendance was conducted virtually. Meanwhile, Linda Mti, Patrick Gillingham and Andries Van Tonder, will be tried together. They are expected back in court on the set date while Agrizzi will continue to attend trial virtually.”

