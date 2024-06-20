People must come to Limpopo to learn how government is run: Premier

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The newly appointed Limpopo Members of the Executive Committee (MECs) have been sworn in by the Limpopo High Court Judge President George Phatudi, in Polokwane.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba appointed a 10-member executive on Tuesday.

Four of the appointed MECs come from the previous administration of Stanley Mathabatha.

Premier Ramathuba was applauded for achieving gender balance in her executive.

Judge President Phatudi says the newly appointed MECs must uphold the laws of the country.

“This gathering is convened in terms of the provisions of Section 129 of the Constitution, Republic of South Africa, Act 108 of 1996, and it is in accordance with the section that the Honourable Members will be taking oath of office as prescribed.”

Premier Ramathuba says the newly appointed MECs bring to the province a wealth of experience and dedication to improve the lives of the people.

Limpopo gets first female premier

“Thank you very much colleagues, we must hit the ground running. All of us must get our first 100 days. All of us next week will present to each other and start to implement. It’s all about implementing. We are done with the talking. We’re going on the ground. People must come to Limpopo to learn how government is run.”

The Limpopo provincial government has moved to defend the decision to appoint Kgabo Mahoai as Treasury MEC. Mahoai was dismissed as International Relations Director General (DG) in 2021 over a R118 million tender for offices and accommodation for South African diplomats in New York in the US.

Mahoai however, is taking his dismissal to the Labour Court. DA Limpopo leader, Lindy Wilson, says Mahoai cannot be trusted with Limpopo’s public funds.

“To be absolutely frank and honest we have some serious concerns with the cabinet that she’s announced, particularly with the MEC of Treasury. He is a person who was asked by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation for R118 million worth of irregular expenditure trying to buy land in New York so that is a red flag for us.”

Limpopo Provincial Spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela has hit back at critics saying the High Court has since exonerated Mahoai.

“We are aware that there was an employee that was terminated through a process that was determined as a dismissal process and that issue was dealt with through the Department of International Relations. The process that the premier used to select the MECs is her prerogative. It is from the names she received from the provincial legislature.”