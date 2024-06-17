New KZN Premier to prioritise service delivery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says he understands the mammoth task ahead, owing to the challenges the people of KZN are faced with.

Outlining his plans on The Agenda on SABC News, Ntuli emphasized the need for unity and cooperation in order to grow the province.

He says service delivery in the province will be a priority.

Ntuli beat the uMkhonto weSizwe party’s Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza to become premier of the province.

The official swearing in of the Premier and the executive will be held on Tuesday.

Ntuli says, “We are all in agreement that the agenda is one of service delivery to address issues that people have been complaining about. I have been in local government most of my life and I understand better how people are badly impacted by issues of service delivery. On the ground, especially disadvantage areas in townships and rural areas, in urban areas, we know that there are issues of service delivery.”

VIDEO | KZN Premier Thami Ntuli to outline future plans for province at swearing-in ceremony: