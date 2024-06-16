GNU offers new hope for young people to get employment: Analyst

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political analyst Zwelinzima Ndevu says the Government of National Unity (GNU) offers new hope for young people to get employment.

Young people in Cape Town have raised their expectations of the newly formed GNU, which includes the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Ndevu says the new government gives young people an opportunity to speak in a singular voice, similar to the youth of 1976.

“We are hoping that one of the key priorities of this government of national unity would be to grow the economy to ensure that it creates better employment opportunities for small and medium businesses to thrive. And also, it gives an opportunity for young people to organise themselves. So this is the opportunity for young people to start reimagining what the government can do for them.”

GNU – Cape Town youth express their expectations

Youth unemployment

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has announced plans to address youth unemployment in the province. He has committed to providing skills and resources to those who are in need.

Mabuyane has also announced the scrapping of student debt in the province.

“Skilled young people are given the opportunity here earlier on when I came here the indication is that we have more than R3 billion on investment redirecting would see all the managers of it sure is that now we are reaching almost R5 billion target that we have for this financial year so that simply says we are going to go all out township urban areas all areas train our young people.”

Youth Day 2024 | Youth unemployment in the spotlight: