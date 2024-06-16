Jeffrey’s Bay surfing competition showcases world’s best

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Corona Open J Bay returns to Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay from now until June 23rd, showcasing the world’s top surfing talent.

This prestigious World Surf League event features a diverse range of competitors, including World Champions, free surfers, elite athletes, retired professionals, and rising stars.

WSL Regional Director Tash Mentasi says the main event will be a two-round showdown that promises intense competition and thrilling action.

“Our intention is yes, to bring the crowds to J Bay where what we have is good surfing. We’ve got our international athletes, former world champions as well as surfing that has left a fantastic mark on Jeffrey’s Bay and Supertubes. It’s an opportunity to be able to showcase our local talent and not just South Africans, we have got representation from Mozambique and Morocco.

Sport | JBay Classic in full swing