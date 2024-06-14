Mpumalanga’s new premier promises stability in the province

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mpumalanga’s new Premier Mandla Ndlovu has promised to bring stability in the province and improved service delivery.

Ndlovu got the nod following the election of the Speaker Lindi Masina and the Deputy Speaker Sam Masango.

Proceedings were conducted by presiding Chief Justice Sheila Mphahlele of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court.

Masina accepted the nomination and was elected unopposed. She committed herself to adhere to the rules of the legislature and work together with all parties represented in the legislature.

“ As we pick up the baton we commit to hit the ground running in deepening the work as activists, people centered legislature. As per our oath, we undertook to be loyal to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. Our will is to ensure accountable government through public participation. As the Speaker of this legislature, I commit to be the Speaker working together with political parties.”

Ndlovu is also the ANC’s provincial chairperson. Ndlovu replaces the outgoing premier, Refiloe Mtsweni Tsipane.

He was also the MEC of Public Works Roads and Transport in the outgoing administration.

Ndlovu promises to bring stability and ensure improved service delivery.

“We have a very huge responsibility in this province, poverty remains high, unemployment is at 36,4%, our economy is ailing. We must pay that special attention and we have to diversify the economy of the province. After consultation with the ANC and the alliance, we would be appointing members of the executive, in the next few weeks we will present to you our plan and priorities for the coming five years.”

The ANC has 27 seats in the Mpumalanga Legislature followed by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party with nine seats.

MK is the new official opposition in Mpumalanga, while the EFF occupies seven seats and the DA six.

The Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA each have one seat.

EFF leader Collen Sedibe says they don’t expect anything new from the 7th administration.

“For as long it is still the ANC, the people of Mpumalanga must expect nothing. They will still be without water, schools will be dilapidated, health facilities and shortage of medicines in hospitals and clinics. Our children, they are still crossing rivers to schools, no foot bridges etc. So, nothing new the ANC government will bring.”

The House of Traditional Leaders in Mpumalanga has wished the 7th administration success in addressing the challenges across villages and towns.

“We want to congratulate the new premier for having being elected to lead the province. Fortunately, the premier understands Ubokhosi very well. He once served as MEC for CoGTA before he was moved to public works. As Amakhosi we expect service delivery, we are expecting him to bring new entry and virtue to look into issues that affect Amakhosi negatively,” says Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena.

Ndlovu is expected to appoint members of his executive council next week Tuesday.