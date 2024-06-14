Zondo agrees to EFF’s request regarding Speaker vote counting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has acceded to a request from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the counting of the votes for the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly be observed by political parties represented in Parliament.

The voting process was conducted through a secret ballot.

Justice Zondo asked all parties to assign one member to observe the counting process.

The African National Congress’s Thoko Didiza is standing against the EFF’s Veronica Mente for the position of Speaker.

The results of the vote are expected shortly.