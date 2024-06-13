Electorate want political parties to work together: Mbalula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC has not disclosed the parties they will form a Government of National Unity (GNU) ahead of the first sitting of the 7th Parliament on Friday.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefed the media following a special ANC NEC meeting at the Cape Sun Hotel in Cape Town.

The party failed to secure an outright majority in the 2024 general elections and resolved to form a Government of National Unity with other political parties.

Mbalula says the electorate want political parties to work together.

“We believe that the majority of political parties in our country agree that this moment requires working together, not getting into it like a melting pot, but with set principles for others which are not negotiable. But non the less there is importance of working together in moving the country forward.”

Mbalula says the Government of National Unity needs to be defined constitutionally.

He adds that accountability is essential within the GNU.

“South Africa is important to all of us. South Africans want services…and we will work within the legislatures to address this issue of accountability.”

