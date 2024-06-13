40-year-old man begins life sentence for statutory rape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 40-year-old man has begun serving a life sentence after the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga found him guilty of the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The crime was committed in Moloto village 12 years ago.

The convicted Abashon Mayo and the girl were neighbours.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa explains, “It’s reported on December 2, 2021, the victim was on her way from church when she came across the accused who sent her to buy him a cold drink from the local shop. On her way back from the shop the accused dragged her to his house and forcefully raped her. The victim reported the incident to her aunt and said it was not the first time the accused had sexually violated her. The victim’s mother was informed and the police were alerted.”