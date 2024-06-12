IFP commits to forming GNU with ANC, DA at national level

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa says the party will commit to forming a Government of National Unity at national level, with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Hlabisa made the announcement in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

In last month’s general elections, the MK Party garnered the majority of support in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.35%.

The IFP trailed behind with 18.07% and the ANC followed with 16.99%.

Hlabisa says the party is yet to make a decision who it will work with in KwaZulu-Natal.

“At a national level, the IFP has decided in forming part of a GNU. Provincially, we are working towards forming a government in KwaZulu-Natal having met with the ANC, DA and NFP. In this province, this continues to be a work in progress while we understand the deadlines of Friday.”

Meanwhile, Hlabisa says talks with the MP party in KwaZulu-Natal remains ongoing, despite an earlier scheduled meeting that he says the MK party did not honour.

“The leadership of the MK failed to honour a pre-arranged meeting our delegation waited for some time however, when they failed to arrive the meeting was cancelled. there has been renewed attempts today by the MK party to reach out to the IFP.”

IFP briefs media on coalition talks: