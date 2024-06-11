Table Mountain cableway to shut down for 7 weeks starting mid-July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has appealed to the public to use alternative hiking routes due its closure for annual maintenance.

The cableway will be shutting down for seven weeks to replace the track ropes on which the cable car is attached.

Managing Director Wahida Parker says the shutdown will start on the 15th of July and will last until the 2nd of September.

She says the maintenance is necessary for passenger safety and to stick to international standards.

“We know that this is your beloved mountain as it is ours. We know that you love to hike, you love to enjoy the mountain. Unfortunately for those seven weeks, we are going to appeal to you to use alternate hiking routes. South African National Parks has produced a beautiful map to direct you to all the other hiking trails that you can access. And the reason for this is to manage risk.”