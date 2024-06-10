Plane carrying Malawi’s VP missing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered all regional and national agencies to conduct an immediate search and rescue operation after an aircraft carrying the country’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine occupants has gone missing.

According to Malawian authorities, the country’s defense force aircraft left Lilongwe around 09:17 on Monday morning with Vice President Dr Chilima and it was scheduled to land in Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02am.

All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed.

President Chakwera has been informed about the incident and canceled a plan trip to the Bahamas.