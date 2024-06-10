Soshanguve to experience electricity load reduction due to demand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane says it will implement load reduction in and around Soshanguve, north of Pretoria from 6pm till 10pm this week.

The City of Tshwane says customers’ demand for electricity has increased due to the cold weather and that the current grid cannot handle the demand. The City has called upon its consumers to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce chances of overloading the electricity system.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, “Consumers are requested to always switch off non-essential appliances and alternate the use of high consumption appliances which are geysers, kettles, stoves, and heaters. A team of technicians will monitor the performance of the grid and may increase or reduce the number of areas affected as and when necessary. The City apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the mentioned load reduction.”