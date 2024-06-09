Child dies after Khayelitsha shooting incident

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police say one of the three children that were wounded in a shooting incident in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats has died in hospital.

Two children aged eleven and twelve respectively and a man died on the scene earlier.

The incident happened when suspects entered a barber shop and started shooting.

The police spokesperson Andre Traut says 16 other people including a child were wounded in the incident.

“Three children were admitted to hospital, the 5 year old later succumbed to death due to his injuries. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined.”