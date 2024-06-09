ANCYL to lead wreath-laying ceremony on Peter Mokaba’s grave

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) is expected to lead a wreath-laying ceremony on Peter Mokaba’s grave in Mankweng outside Polokwane in Limpopo this morning.

Today marks 22 years after the league’s former president was buried.

Mokaba died on June 9th, 2002. Dignitaries that attended his funeral included the former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

The league’s provincial spokesperson, Phineas Sebola, says the ceremony is a build-up to the 80th anniversary of ANCYL in September.

“The ANCYL will be commemorating its 80th anniversary at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium this year. We are therefore launching its build-up activities by consulting with the family of comrade Peter Mokaba, whom the stadium is named after and who also led the ANCYL as its president. Today, we’ll be doing a wreath-laying ceremony led by President Collen Malatji at the Mankweng gravesite where Peter Mokaba was buried.”