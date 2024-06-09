Springbok coach names 35-player squad for training camp

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a squad of 35 players for the team’s first official training camp of the season, which starts in Pretoria tomorrow.

The focus will be on the opening Test of the season against Wales in London on the 22nd of this month.

The squad includes 11 uncapped players and a cohort of players from the 2023 and 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squads.

Players based in Europe, the UK and Ireland have not been considered for the test as the match falls outside of World Rugby’s international window.

Bulls players have also not been considered due their involvement in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals.

World Cup-winning flyhalf Handre Pollard and eighthman Jasper Wiese, who is serving a six-week ban, are in the squad and will be allowed to train with their team-mates.

However, the two Leicester Tigers players will only be available for selection after the Wales Test.