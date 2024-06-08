Bafana Bafana poised to lead 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African men’s football team, Bafana Bafana, can potentially move to the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group with victory over bottom-of-the-log Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

It was mission accomplished for Bafana in Uyo last night, when they earned a valuable point in a tricky encounter against their hosts, Nigeria.

The match ended 1-1 after the visitors held a 1-0 lead at half time.

The South Africans are fourth in Group C with four points after three matches just one point behind group leaders Lesotho. Lesotho’s next match is at home against Rwanda, also on Tuesday.

Nigeria are still winless and fifth in the six-team group. They’ll play Benin away on Monday.