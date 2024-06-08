Ramaphosa evaluates govt’s response to Eastern Cape floods

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assessed the government’s response to the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape.

He says the floods, which followed heavy rains, have caused damage amounting to about R6 billion.

The government has classified the situation in the province as a national disaster in a bid to fast-track relief efforts.

Eleven people have died and over 3 000 others have been displaced in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metropolitan municipalities.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his oversight visit to the affected areas in Gqeberha on Friday.

“We are sorry that we have lost up to 10 lives. We are sorry that a number of people are still in the hospital, but at the same time, we worked together to save many more lives that we could have lost. So we are really grateful. I had an opportunity to speak to people at the community hall, and I gave assurance that the government was going to make an intervention to help them.”

Eastern Cape Floods | Ramaphosa assesses damage to infrastructure:

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality has been declared a disaster zone, with damage estimated at R1 billion.

The recovery efforts are continuing as different parts were affected severely with damages to human settlements, electricity, roads and infrastructure.

The municipality’s Acting Executive Director for Safety and Security, Shadrack Sibiya says the Joint Operation Centre is still active.

“Now mop-up operations have been enabled by this classification. The resources are being collated to start with mop-up, everything seems to be clearing.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa to visit the Eastern Cape: