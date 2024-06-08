Grandfather seeks justice after two children’s shooting in Soshanguve

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The grandfather of two children who were shot dead in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, says all he wants is justice for his loved ones.

Tiyinko and Pfumo Mashaba, aged four and seven, were shot multiple times while sleeping in their home in the Changing Spot informal settlement.

Their bodies then burned when their shack was set alight.

The girls’ funeral took place in Soshanguve on Friday. Their grandfather, Abel Ragedi, says he’s beginning to lose confidence in the ability of the police to apprehend the suspect.

“All I want is for justice to take its course. I know they won’t come back; all I need is justice. I don’t have faith because the person who did this is a foreigner. I think by now, he had gone back to Zimbabwe or Mozambique. It makes me angry.”

Soshanguve Tragedy | Calls for police to quickly apprehend person who shot, burned two children: