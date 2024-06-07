Western Cape residents plead for assistance following disruptive rains

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Communities from various informal settlements in the Western Cape are pleading for assistance following disruptive rains that left thousands destitute this week.

Close to 6000 people have been affected at the Masiphumelele Informal Settlement, near Hout Bay.

Community leader, Mkhululi Mfiki, says authorities should provide residents in low lying areas and informal settlements with housing.

“It will be better if the government, all spheres of government – your City of Cape Town and the national government – if they can make this thing of building houses so quick so that people can get houses. This situation that people live under is not right. When it rains here it’s like a dam inside the houses or the shacks, it’s like a dam,” says Mfiki.



