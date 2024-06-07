Somalia elected to serve on UN Security Counsel for two years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Somalia has been elected to serve at the UN Security Counsel as a non-permanent member for two years.

Somalia last served on the counsel in 1972 during the reign of Mohammed Siad Barre. This new endorsement means it will serve in the most powerful organ of 15 members.

This commences from January 2025 to 2026.

Researcher in African Affairs, Dr Abdul Kharim, says, “This is a new dawn. This is very significant; to me, at least it’s very significant. You see, Somalia, for the last 30 years, was always in the news for the wrong reasons. It’s was either a bomb or someone had died, or famine or hunger. Since last year, things are moving in a different direction. Now, Somalia is in the news for the right reasons.”