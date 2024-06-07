Two arrested for disruption at Cape Town International Airport

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two people have been arrested for causing a disruption at the Cape Town International Airport on Thursday.

They allegedly made comments which were interpreted to mean a security threat on flight FA102.

The South African Police Service Bomb Squad was deployed to Cape Town International Airport shortly after the crew of flight FA102 received a warning of a possible security threat aboard the aircraft.

Law enforcement agencies including the police later managed the situation.

Passengers were rebooked onto a different flight and are said to have arrived at their destination safely.

The Airports Company South Africa says operations are back to normal.

MEDIA STATEMENT

7 June 2024

ACSA assures passengers of safe and secure operations following security threat at @capetownint Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) can confirm that operations at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) are operating as normal following last night’s… — Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) June 7, 2024

A passenger on flight FA102 from the Cape Town International Airport says they were not informed about a possible security threat until they were airborne.

Passenger Tony Gaffane says they were initially informed about operational problems.

“What happened is that we actually got onto the flight around 30 minutes before departure. And while we were on the flight, we were told that there was some operational issues that needed to be taken care of and a few security checks by the pilot and the flight crew. When we got into the other plane that’s when we saw it on the news. We basically saw tweets from Airports Company South Africa saying that there was a bomb scare.”