GNU aimed at tackling poverty, unemployment and inequality

The African National Congress (ANC) says the aim of its proposed government of national unity is to deal with the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The ANC has opted for the government of national unity after elections in which it lost its majority for the first time since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

The party’s President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the media in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on the outcomes of a special ANC National Executive Committee meeting on coalition talks.

“The purpose of the government of national unity must be first and foremost to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed. These issues include job creation and the growth of our economy that will be the inclusive economy, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption.”

Ramaphosa added: “All parties must commit to shared values, nation building and social cohesion. These values include respect for the constitution of the Republic of SA and the rule of law, social justice and equity, human dignity, non-racialism and non-sexism. These values also include stability, accountability, transparency and good governance. Agreements between parties who will be involved in this whole process should be in writing, they should be public and they should also be transparent and include measures to hold all participants accountable.”

ANC briefs the media on the outcomes of the NEC meeting on coalition talks: