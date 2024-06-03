Emergency teams responding to incidents following KZN storm

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Emergency teams are responding to several incidents following this evening’s storm in the eThekwini Municipality. Coastal towns in the north of the city have been the hardest hit.

Widespread structural, road and infrastructure damage has been reported in oThongathi. Communities are rallying around the affected residents, opening community halls for shelter and already beginning to provide food.

Several areas in oThongathi are currently inaccessible due to fallen trees and exposed power lines.

The heavy winds and rains have since stopped in this area. Water, network and electricity connectivity has been disrupted in some parts.

Storm hits Northern KwaZulu-Natal:

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that thunderstorms, heavy rains, hail and strong winds will impact the eThekwini Municipality until later tonight.

Videos are circulating capturing what many are describing as a tornado.

The South African Weather Service’s, Sihle Dlamini explains: “There are thunderstorms that are in eastern part of KwaZulu-Natal affecting Vryheid, Phongola and Ethekwini municipality and these thunderstorms are accompanied by hails as well as damaging winds. The warning that we have is the rainfall that is covering the area of eThekwini. We also have warnings that is covering the north western part of KZN with severe thunderstorms. Today, evening we dom’t expect anything much over the Western parts.”

Freak storm hits northern KwaZulu-Natal: