Bafana Bafana’s Broos targets 4 points in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The coach of the South African senior national football team Hugo Broos is targeting at least four points in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in the next few days.

Bafana Bafana will take on Nigeria away in Uyo on Friday and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

They are currently lying second in Group C behind surprise leaders Rwanda with three points in two matches after beating Benin at home and losing to Rwanda away.

Broos says they will at least be targeting four points against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

“For us to achieve our goal one has to be at least four or six points ahead. I don’t lose any more games.”

Bafana Bafana assembled for their camp on Monday at the very cold Dobsonville Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has replaced Sundowns defender Grant Kekana who has been withdrawn due to a groin injury.

Six of the Sundowns players also reported for camp suffering with either groin or hamstring injuries. And Broos appealed to Mamelodi Sundowns medical team to look after the welfare of their players.

“It’s amazing that six players are from Sundowns and they have had many injuries because of overloaded programmes.”

The Belgian coach also added that the team cannot afford to play in crucial matches without several key Sundowns players.

“I am worried because most of our qualifiers will be without Sundowns players and we all know that Bafana Bafana is made up of these players. Just imagine if we miss out on these players.”

South Africa have not qualified for the World Cup since 2002, although they featured in the tournament as host nation in 2010.

Broos says it is very important for the country to qualify for the global showpiece after they finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations early this year.

“It’s important for South African football and also for the players. It’s imperative that we qualify.”

Bafana Bafana will leave for Uyo in Nigeria on Wednesday.