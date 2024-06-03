Tongaat, Verulam hit hard by strong winds and heavy rains

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Formal and informal houses have been damaged by strong winds and heavy rains in the eThekwini Municipality.

Earlier today, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rains, with higher rain intensities expected along the coastal regions of Durban.

Areas like Tongaat and Verulam in the north of the city have been particularly hard hit.

A local school- Seatides Combined School- has suffered extensive damage.

Broken trees and debris on roadways are causing traffic congestion and has blocked off access to some areas.

IPSS medical rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick says, “IPSS search and rescue is currently deploying several teams to Tongaat after receiving reports of homes and shacks that have collapsed following a severe storm.”

Meanwhile, the Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rain on Tuesday that could result in localised flooding of roads and informal settlements across the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Management Centre of the following weather warnings: • Yellow Level 4 Warning for Disruptive Rain resulting in localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements is expected.#CTInfo #SafetyAndSecurity pic.twitter.com/RiE2Vn1pJq — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 3, 2024

A yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for regions including the West Coast, Cape Winelands, City, and parts of the Overberg.

A warning has also been issued for damaging winds leading to difficulty at sea between Cape Point, Cape Agulhas, and Plettenberg Bay.

Spokesperson for the City of Cape Towns Disaster Risk Management Centre Sonica Lategan says all departments are standby to deal with any impacts brought on by the forecast.