First time voters hoping to find jobs, fix up their lives

The country’s most arguably contested election is over and it’s now business as usual in most communities.

Many, including the youth turned up in their numbers to uphold the right to vote in the country’s seventh democratic elections.

But for 33-year-old Lebo and Lebogang Munyai, this was their first experience.

The Munyai twins from Stinkwater in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria obtained their identity documents last year, after they struggled to be identified as South Africans for three decades.

Lebogang expressed how it felt like to cast their ballots for the first time.

“We were so happy that we were able to go and vote for the first time just like the other people. At least now we do appear on the system as South Africans. If only we can find jobs, we just want to work because that is the only way we are going to see progress. The grant money is not enough and we are living with children, so working will only be the solution. Maybe we can also fix our home and be like other people.”

