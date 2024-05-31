Newcomers MK Party makes history, surpassing COPE’s voting record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New kids on the block, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has made history. The fledgling party, which was established a mere six months ago, has surpassed a voting record set by the Congress of the People (COPE) in 2009.

COPE – a breakaway party from the African National Congress (ANC) – amassed 1.3 million votes then – the largest ever for a new political party in South Africa.

MK has now amassed 1,354 million votes – beating that record.

The Economic Freedom Fighters garnered more than a million votes in 2014 but did not surpass COPE’s figures at the time.

Currently, MK is enjoying an overwhelming lead in KwaZulu-Natal with more than 44 % of the votes. The ANC is a distant second with close to 19% of votes.

