ANC leads nationally with 29% of votes captured: IEC

With just over 29% of the national votes captured, the African National Congress (ANC) is leading nationally with just over 1.5 million votes, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in second position with close to 900 000 votes, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 325 000.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party is a close fourth – claiming 309 000 votes.

As SABC’s Prabashini Moodley reports from the Results Operation Centre in Midrand, 6 868 of the country’s 23 293 voting districts have completed their counting. This translates to more than 3.8 million votes that have been counted.

Prediction

CSIR 2024 compensatory ballot prediction model indicates that the ANC is likely to clinch 41.8% of the votes. It has however cautioned that this is only a prediction at this stage and that results continue to trickle in.

19.6% VDs counted, CSIR predicts ANC 41.8%, DA 21.1%, MK 14.1%, EFF 9.2%

Western Cape

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, a DA stronghold, with 47% of the votes being declared, the party is leading with 52% of the votes, the ANC at almost 21% and Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance, trailing behind with almost 10% of the votes. Thus far, 748 of 1 572 voting districts have been declared.

Voter turnout in the province was 58.45%.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape is nearing completion with almost 84% of the voting districts declared, which accounts for 615 voting districts.

Counting is proceeding the slowest in the Limpopo province at 11.1% which accounts for 357 voting districts. The number of spoilt votes has also increased to 1.34% nationally.