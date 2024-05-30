IEC says it is still dealing with objections from the elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (IEC) Mosotho Moepya says that objections raised at polling stations on election day have been addressed by presiding officers.

Briefing the media on Thursday, the IEC says it is currently handling objections that could not be resolved by the presiding officers and have been escalated to the Commission.

IEC Chair Mosotho Moepya says the IEC has received objections but they are insignificant in number. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Yj0ci58Xh8 — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) May 30, 2024

The IEC says it will not move to defend criticism levelled against it, a day after South Africans cast their ballots on May 29.

“We should never be defensive. We will listen and observe things that are being raised and deal with them in the best interest of the work we do,” Moepya says.

Results with 21% of votes counted

With just over 21% of the national votes counted, the ANC is leading nationally with 43.48%, the DA in second position with 24.72%, followed by the EFF with just below 9% of the votes.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party is a close fourth – claiming just over 8% of the votes nationally.

Below are the updated graphs of the provincial results along with the national results: