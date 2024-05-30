Sixteen suspects arrested over election related offences

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng police have confirmed that 16 election-related arrests have been made since the poll date was proclaimed.

177 voting stations were classified as high risk, out of over 2 700 in the province.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni says: “Since the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] made a determination [proclamation] and clearly indicated [that] we’re going to have elections on May 29, you know for a fact that within the province people removed other political parties posters.”

“Of course, we have made some arrests. Thus far we have arrested a total of 16 [suspects] for elections-related matters,” adds Mthombeni.

Meanwhile, with 131 Voting Districts completed, the provincial ballots show some differences in the votes that count towards the National Assembly.

It should be noted that those stations account for only 0.3% of the more than 23 000 around the country, which means they could differ from the final count.

The DA leads as expected in the Western Cape despite a good showing so far for the Patriotic Alliance.

The PA is also doing well in the Northern Cape, behind the DA and the ANC.

The ANC dominates the Eastern Cape and Free State, followed by the EFF and the DA.

MK lies second in KwaZulu-Natal but closely follows the ANC with 230 votes to 240.

The EFF is not leading any province but still lies third overall nationally.

The DA has a solid early lead in Gauteng, ahead of the FF-Plus with the ANC third.

