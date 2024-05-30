ANC tops list of votes on national ballot after 20 VDs declared

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With 20 voting districts declared, the African National Congress (ANC) still tops the list of votes on the national ballot.

The ANC led after the first district, Bizana Baptist Church, was declared with 99% of votes counted.

It has now reached a total of 2 225 votes, about 57% of the votes counted.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is now second with 712 votes and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is third with 345.

These jumps follow the declaration of the first results from the Eastern Cape.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is fourth nationally with 284 votes.

The first voting district in KwaZulu-Natal has been declared and the new uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has won the majority of the votes, now amounting to 176.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Chairperson Mosotho Moepya has assured the nation that the commission is working hard to ensure that all citizens cast their vote.

Moepya announced that thousands of voters in long queues in some areas of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape had been processed after the 9pm deadline through the help of additional staff deployed by the commission.

He thanked citizens for their patience.

“The number as you can see of the stations that are now closing and processing results, in fact counting and processing results, has been increasing at a phenomenal rate. The point we are making is that there is no panic, the work is not happening haphazardly,” he explains.

“The commission is hard at work as we have indicated, we would want to thank you for your patience and understanding we do not take [your patience] for granted,” adds Moepya.

Below is the live stream: