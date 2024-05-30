IEC announces first result for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Municipality

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As vote counting continues at some voting stations, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced the first result for the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality.

The African National Congress (ANC) received the most votes at the Bizana Baptist Church with 99 of the 165 votes which amounts to 60.74% of the national vote. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is second with 29 votes (17.79%) and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) received 17 votes (10.43%.

On Wednesday, voting was disrupted in some voting stations in the Eastern Cape.

Below is the live stream

Meanwhile, police have refused to allow three sealed boxes containing unused ballot papers, to be delivered at the Fleurhof Primary School west of Johannesburg.

They say a private security guard came without an escort and wanted to leave the boxes there.

The boxes were left at the gate and no one attended to them.

Three sealed boxes containing ballot papers were dropped at the gate of the Fleurhof Primary Schoo and police refused them entry because themoetson who brought them was not escorted by either police or Metro Police official #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/DkN630fjCo — Ntebo Mokobo (@MokoboNtebo) May 29, 2024

Some party agents from the EFF and MK Party also said they would not allow them in.

The station closed just before 10pm after experiencing long queues throughout the day.

Several voters were turned away after the 9pm closing time.

Musa Sibiya who was turned at the gate says he is disappointed.

Earlier, chaos broke out between voters and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police officials at a voting station in Katlehong, Gauteng over the voting process.

Frustrated voters have been forcing their way in to cast their ballot after waiting hours.

The first set of the 2024 elections have come in from a voting station in the Eastern Cape, showing the ANC being in the lead with 99 votes on the National Ballot followed by the EFF at 29, the MK Party at 17, the DA at 5 and the AIC at 1.#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/gEFJyR4lu8 — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) May 29, 2024