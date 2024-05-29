IEC reaffirms voters must vote at registered stations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has reiterated that citizens can only vote at a voting station where they are registered. The Commission was giving an update on voting taking place at various polling stations across the country.

Voting is underway across the country with more than 27 million South Africans registered to vote at over 23 000 polling stations.

The Commission’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi says there are enough voting materials and every voter will be assisted before stations close.

“We also, unfortunately, report that there were a number of voting stations at which we opened late, owing to delays in our material handling, also related to issues of escort where there were not enough security services to escort our material, including protests in certain communities.”

IEC media briefing: