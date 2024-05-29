Midrand residents brave cold weather to vote early

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Voting started on time at Brookfields Academy voting station in Midrand north of Johannesburg. Early voters braved the cold weather to cast their votes in what they say is an interesting moment in the history of South Africa. Peter Hutchinson was the first voter at the station when SABC News arrived at 6:15am.

He says he had been there since 5:45am.

When asked why he was at the station so early, he says, “I always vote early so I can get it over and done with and continue with the rest of my day. After this I am having Nandos.”

Shortly after speaking to Hutchinson another voter arrived, Halahala Mbongo who is also a resident of Midrand says he can’t wait to cast his ballot. Mbongo says he is voting for change and hopes the new government will help sort out some of the country’s issues. Another voter came through in his running clothes in high spirits ready to make his vote count. He says a change in the status quo is needed. “I am voting for change, a change in the status quo.” The Presiding Officer at the station says they have 911 registered voters and are not expecting a busy day. The first voter experienced verification issues where the Voter Management Device couldn’t pick him up, but the Presiding Officer quickly intervened and asked that his name be checked on the printed voters’ roll and he was quickly verified and cleared to vote.

This whole process took just over five minutes. Voting stations will close at 9pm.