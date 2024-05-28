2 800 soldiers to assist police during elections: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the National Assembly that over 2 800 soldiers will be deployed in cooperation with police during the elections.

South Africans go to the polls in general elections on Wednesday.

Polling stations open at 7 am and close at 9 pm.

The soldiers will assist police in the prevention and combating of crime and the maintenance of law and order.

Warning against protests

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned South Africans against disruptive service delivery protests as the country goes to the polls.

Cele says police have identified some hotspots.

“KZN and EC and other areas including in Mpumalanga are a concern moving around there are things we need to take a next look at. We’ve got more than 17 thousand of SAPS so we believe we are adequate and the response will be fine. What we’ve instructed the police to do is to enforce the law and uphold the law not negotiate. Anybody that breaks the law it doesn’t matter who you are we will have to be tough and enforce the law against that person.”

‘Be vigilant’

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo has urged South Africans to be vigilant. He has expressed concern about incidents of unlawful conduct such as interfering with the IEC operations on election day.

“The Commission welcomes and encourages vigilance by contestants and observers in the electoral process. However such vigilance must be exercised within the confines of the law. Interference with the unfolding electoral programme, logistical handling, or even intimidation of electoral staff cannot be justified as vigilance. We further welcome all interventions made by our law enforcement agencies. Two arrests have been effected and two case are being investigated by SAPS for interference with electoral material and processes.”