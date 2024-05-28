Court postpones Phalane’s murder case to August 27 for investigation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pretoria North Magistrates Court has postponed the case of three men arrested in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy Ditebogo Phalane to 27 August for further investigation and a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They are all facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, while one of them, who is a Mozambican national, is facing a charge of being illegally in the country.

Ditebogo was shot and killed in Soshanguve during the hijacking of his father’s bakkie three weeks ago.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says the three abandoned their bail application after disclosing to the court that they have pending cases.

“The three are each facing a case of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. It is alleged that on 10 May 2024, the three shot and killed a 5-year-old when they were robbing his father of his vehicle. After investigations by the SAPS, the three were arrested and they were kept in custody at Moot Police Station for other unrelated charges.”