Fire destroys clothing store at Jubilee Mall, Hammanskraal

A clothing store at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has burned down. The City of Tshwane Emergency Services confirmed the incident.

The fire has since been extinguished. Firefighters have also prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby store.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso says no casualties were reported.

“The fire was contained and subsequently extinguished. Firefighters then started with the extinguishment of spot fires by taking out the burnt fire load and conducted ventilation to rid the building of excess smoke. The extent of the damages has not yet been quantified.”