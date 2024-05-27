Mamabolo warns political parties against obstructing IEC operations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sy Mamabolo has issued a stern warning to political parties to refrain from obstructing the operations of the IEC, as it is a violation of the code of conduct of the Electoral Act.

He has also rejected allegations of vote rigging. This after videos circulating on social media with MK party members citing irregularities in the delivery of voting material, in one of IEC warehouses at Hammarsdale west of Durban in KwaZulu Natal.

However, Mamabolo says these were planned logistical arrangements and storage of election material.