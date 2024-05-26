ARA promises to be an alternative to a govt that it says has failed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African Restoration Alliance (ARA) has promised to be an alternative to a government that, it says, has failed the country. That is according to its leader, Dr Jerome Swartz, speaking at the party’s final rally in Cape Town.

ARA hopes to win a million votes in this week’s national election. Swartz says the party’s most important priority would be job creation.

“The sad reality, we are not creating jobs. The current government is not creating jobs, they don’t know how. We have solutions to bring jobs to all provinces, especially the Western Cape. In mining sector, in farming sector, in factories, there are major investments that want to come to SA, so jobs is our first issue.”

Swartz says he is confident that the party will do well at the polls, particularly in the Western Cape.

“In the Western Cape our support has been the biggest. We have about 70 000 members in the Western Cape and for a party I think that is marvelous, we will do very well. We have been doing this before getting into politics, been in political game like dealing with communities, social housing, justice and so on. So the Western Cape will be pretty good.”

