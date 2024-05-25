Mbeki says Africa is facing many challenges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President, Thabo Mbeki says the continent is facing a new international scramble for Africa. In his message for the annual Thabo Mbeki Africa Day lecture, Mbeki says the continent is facing many challenges such as conflicts, poverty and coups.

Mbeki could not physically attend as he had contracted flu that led to him being hospitalised this week. He says the geopolitical crisis must be confronted to rid the world of unnecessary wars.

Professor Abdoulaye Bathily delivered the lecture on Saturday evening.

Among those who have delivered the lecture includes the former Secretary General of the OAU, Salim Ahmed Salim.

Thabo Mbeki Africa Day lecture: